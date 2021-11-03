Pennsylvania adding clean energy infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has allocated $9.5 million to reduce diesel emissions, improve air quality and promote clean transportation technologies in the Keystone State.

Dubbed Driving PA Forward, the initiative includes two grant programs: The Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program and the Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant Program.

According to a news release from Wolf’s office, funding for the grants comes from the Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund as a result of a settlement against Volkswagen.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is key to addressing climate change and to reaching our commonwealth’s Climate Action Plan goals,” Wolf said. “Supporting projects that reduce emissions and pollution is a step in the right direction to ensure a better quality of life for our communities and the environment.”

Five programs were awarded $899,447 in funding from the Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, which is designed to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by expanding the availability of electric vehicle charging and accelerating adoption of battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hydrogen fuel cell light-duty vehicles, according to the news release.

Three programs were awarded $8,689,104 in funding from the Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant Program, which aims to improve the commonwealth’s air quality by reducing nitrogen oxide emissions produced by non-road equipment like freight switcher locomotives, ferries and tugboats.

“Descriptions were evaluated for being in a priority area, such as an Environmental Justice area, an Act 47 Financially Distressed Municipality, designated high-traffic and high-population density areas, along with high-pollution areas,” the news release stated. “The Driving PA Forward Program aims to permanently reduce lifetime nitrogen oxide emissions from mobile sources by as much as 27,700 tons.”

Breakdown of funds

In Allegheny County, $121,000 was allocated for the installation of four DC Fast Charge electric vehicle charging stations at a Sheetz convenience store and a re-fueling station in Pittsburgh. This proposed DC Fast Charging site is designed to be able to provide 100 kW-50 kW of charging capacity. EVgo plans to install, own and operate the chargers. The chargers will occupy four parking spaces at this location and will be publicly accessible for use.

In Lackawanna County, $222,263 was allocated for the installation of two DC Fast Charge electric vehicle charging stations at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Lake Ariel. Onvo Travel Plaza-Mount Cobb is a gas station property that is set to be redeveloped this year into a travel plaza with re-fueling services, convenience store shopping and food offerings, such as a Burger King restaurant. This site is situated right off of exit 8 on Interstate 84 approximately 0.1 miles from the exit.

In Luzerne County, $202,184 was allocated for the installation of two DC Fast Charge electric vehicle charging stations at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mountain Top. Onvo Travel Plaza-Dorrance, currently known as Onvo Express-Dorrance, is a gas station property that is set to be redeveloped this year into a travel plaza with re-fueling services, convenience store shopping, along with food offerings, such as a Burger King restaurant. This site is situated right off of exit 155 on Interstate 81 approximately 0.1 miles from the exit.

In Montgomery County, $177,000 was allocated for the installation of four DC Fast Charge electric vehicle charging stations at a Wawa convenience store and re-fueling station. This proposed DC Fast Charging site is designed to be able to provide 100 kW-350 kW of charging capacity. EVgo plans to install, own and operate the chargers. The chargers will occupy four parking spaces at this location and will be publicly accessible for use.