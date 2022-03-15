Pilot Company guests raise $1.7M for American Heart Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company and its guests and team members from across the country rallied together to raise $1,773,232 for the American Heart Association’s “Life Is WhyTM” campaign. The campaign this February had the largest donation amount in the company’s 6-year history of supporting the American Heart Association and brought the grand total raised to over $6.8 million.

“What an incredible turnout we had from guests and team members donating at our stores during American Heart Month,” Brian Ferguson, chief merchant at Pilot Company, said. “On behalf of our entire team, thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this the best year yet. It’s an honor to continue supporting great organizations like the American Heart Association.”

This year’s fundraising initiatives included the sale of paper hearts for $1, $3 or $5, round-up purchases to the next dollar, online donations via its website and heart-themed eGift Cards at the more than 650 participating travel centers. The company also featured exclusive offers in the myRewards PlusTM app on healthier food and beverage items.

Giving back to its local communities has been a core value of Pilot Company since its first store that opened in 1958.

To learn more about the company’s giving back programs, visit http://www.pilotcompany.com/about.