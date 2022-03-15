Preliminary U.S. trailer orders steady for third consecutive month

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The order pace for U.S. trailers that closed 2021 and opened 2022 continued for the third straight month in February.

Preliminary estimates point to OEMs booking 26.5k net orders for the month, down 0.7% sequentially but 3.9% better than the same month last year. Final February results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate should be within +/- 3% of the final order tally.

ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report provides a monthly review of the current US trailer market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types, including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders, and factory shipments.

It is accompanied by a database that gives historical information from 1996 to the present, as well as a ready-to-use graph packet, to allow organizations in the trailer production supply chain, and those following the investment value of trailers, trailer OEMs, and suppliers to better understand the market,” Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research of ACT Research, said.

“The careful order management efforts underway at OEMs were confirmed by the pace of February order acceptance. Net orders have averaged 26.6k trailers per month since November, and February’s 26.5k volume tracks to that trajectory. Supply-chain and staffing headwinds continue to challenge OEMs in their efforts to increase output to meet extremely strong fleet equipment demands. Initial projections indicate that the supply chain has allowed OEMs to build at a hard-fought consistent rate over the last three to four months. Expect this to continue in the short-term, as the supply chain begins to adjust to underlying demand.”