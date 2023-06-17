Police seek information after Amazon big rig driver shot, killed on I-5 in Lathrop, California

LATHROP, Calif.– An Amazon truck driver has died after police say he was shot on Thursday, June 15, while driving northbound on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County, California.
Amazon officials confirmed that their driver, 37-year-old Ilkhom Shodiev of North Carolina, died in the incident.
Witnesses told CBS13 this was a case of road rage, but police are still giving no motive as they continue the search for the shooting suspect.
“If you were driving NB on I-5 between SR-120 and Louise Ave, between 12:30-1:00 p.m. on 6/15 and have a dash cam, we need your HELP. Please contact CHP (ISU) with any footage. You can contact ISU at (916)731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209)938-4800. NO TIP IS TOO SMALL,” a social post from the California Highway Patrol stated.
After he was shot, Shodiev’s big rig left the highway and crashed into the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, crashing into parked cars.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
“He was a person with a big heart he was like helpful he loved his family,” Durkahksh Sheralieva, a close family friend that translated for Ilkhom’s wife Shahnoza Jumaeva, told CBS 13.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.