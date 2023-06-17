Police seek information after Amazon big rig driver shot, killed on I-5 in Lathrop, California

LATHROP, Calif.– An Amazon truck driver has died after police say he was shot on Thursday, June 15, while driving northbound on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County, California.

Amazon officials confirmed that their driver, 37-year-old Ilkhom Shodiev of North Carolina, died in the incident.

Witnesses told CBS13 this was a case of road rage, but police are still giving no motive as they continue the search for the shooting suspect.

“If you were driving NB on I-5 between SR-120 and Louise Ave, between 12:30-1:00 p.m. on 6/15 and have a dash cam, we need your HELP. Please contact CHP (ISU) with any footage. You can contact ISU at (916)731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209)938-4800. NO TIP IS TOO SMALL,” a social post from the California Highway Patrol stated.

After he was shot, Shodiev’s big rig left the highway and crashed into the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, crashing into parked cars.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

“He was a person with a big heart he was like helpful he loved his family,” Durkahksh Sheralieva, a close family friend that translated for Ilkhom’s wife Shahnoza Jumaeva, told CBS 13.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.