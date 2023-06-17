Truckstop system shows easing spot rates in latest week’s data

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Total spot market rates in the Truckstop system declined slightly during the week ended June 9 (week 23), according to the company’s latest data.

Broker-posted dry van and flatbed rates saw modest decreases while refrigerated spot rates were basically flat versus the prior week.

“The van segments typically see fairly stable spot rates during the first two weeks of June in advance of what usually is a strong couple of weeks late in the month,” according to a news release. “Spot volume and capacity rebounded from sharp decreases during the Memorial Day holiday week.”

Loads available

Total load activity rose 10.1% after falling 14.1% during the holiday week. Volume was almost 42% below the same week last year and nearly 26% below the five-year average. Load activity rose in all regions. Truck postings jumped 16.5%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level since before the International Roadcheck week in May.

Total rates

The total broker-posted rate declined just over 1 cent after holding essentially flat in the prior week. The total market rate was more than 22% below the same 2022 week and more than 1% below the five-year average. The deficit versus the five-year average is about a point larger than it was in the previous week, which had been the first to see a negative comparison versus the average since June 2020.

Dry van

Dry van spot rates fell 4 cents after easing two-tenths of a cent in the previous week. Rates were nearly 19% below the same 2022 week and 9% below the five-year average. Dry van loads rose 7.1% after falling more than 15% during the holiday week. Volume was 37% below the same week last year and 23% below the five-year average for the week. Loads declined in the Midwest but were up in all other regions.

Reefer

Refrigerated spot rates were essentially unchanged, ticking up just a tenth of a cent after falling about 5 cents in the prior week. Rates were almost 13% below the same 2022 week and nearly 5% below the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads increased 7.9% after falling nearly 14% during the holiday week. Volume was nearly 43% below the same week last year and about 23% below the five-year average for the week. Loads were up in all regions.

Flatbed

Flatbed spot rates decreased 1.6 cents after easing three-tenths of a cent in the prior week.

Rates were 25% below the same 2022 week but 0.4% above the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads rose 12.2% after falling 13.5% during the holiday week. Volume was nearly 47% below the same week last year and more than 31% below the five-year average for the week. Loads declined on the West Coast and in the Northeast but were up in all other regions – sharply in most cases.