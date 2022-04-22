Repair work scheduled to begin on North Tri-State Tollway

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Repair work is scheduled to begin next week on the eastbound North Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 94) between Half Day Road and Atkinson Road for maintenance of roadways, bridges and ramps along the corridor, with the Tollway scheduling the majority of work during overnight and weekend hours to reduce the impact to daily commuters.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of lane closures, which are necessary to safely accommodate a work zone and maintain access for traffic. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Beginning the week of April 25, advance work to shift traffic will begin with nightly lane closures scheduled between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m., first on eastbound I-94 and then on westbound I-94. About one week of closures will be needed for each direction.

Once advance work is complete, traffic in both directions is scheduled to shift to the outside to allow for a workzone on the inside lanes. Most of the repair work will be completed during overnights and weekends, with additional lane closures scheduled as needed.

In 2022, the Illinois Tollway has scheduled roadway, bridge and ramp repair work on the North Tri-State Tollway between Half Day Road and Atkinson Road. Work includes pavement patching, shoulder repairs and guardrail improvements, as well as bridge deck, approach slab, superstructure and substructure repairs and sealing and bridge joint replacement. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.