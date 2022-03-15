Report: U.S. Senate passes bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a measure Tuesday that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent across the U.S. The next step is approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) will be leading a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for immediate House passage of his bill, dubbed the “Sunshine Protection Act.”

“If the legislation clears the House and is signed into law by President Biden, it will mean Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year,” according to Axios.

The Sunshine Protection Act is a bi-partisan bill co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida). It breezed by the Senate with unanimous consent.

If approved by President Biden, Daylight Savings time will become permanent in 2023.

Axios reported that health groups have called for ending the seasonal shifting of clocks. Health experts told the House during a hearing last week that sleep deprivation and health problems as negative effects associated with changing clocks.

The last time Congress made Daylight Savings Time permanent was in the 1970s and that decision was reversed less than a year later after the early morning darkness proved dangerous for school children and public sentiment changed.