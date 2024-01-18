SCC Truck Driver Training Program graduates 10

DOBSON, N.C. — Surry Community College‘s (SCC) Truck Driver Training Program in North Carolina ended 2023 by graduating 10 students at the Yadkin Center.
The students are now qualified to take the commercial driver’s license (CDL) test.
The graduates, all from North Carolina, include:
- Andrew Walls of Mount Airy
- Eric Hernandez of Dobson
- Dylan Ball of Jonesville
- Andrew Booth of Yadkinville
- Cornelius Chandler of Jonesville
- Kendell Cook of Statesville
- John Daley of Pinnacle
- April Hicks of North Wilkesboro
- Trenton Ryan of Millers Creek
- Jayce Weston of North Wilkesboro
- Jeffrey White of Elkin
One graduate, Andrew Booth, was not able to attend the ceremony.
“With a shortage of up to 12,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs,” the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
The department is also expecting the profession to keep growing by 6% during the decade between 2020-2030.
According to SCC President Dr. David Shockley, “There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the median pay for a truck driver is $47,100 per year, and drivers with experience can make more than $50,000 annually.
The SCC Truck Driver Training Program’s next class begins on Wednesday, March 13, and ends on Thursday, May 16.
The class will meet every week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and online meetings each Friday.
Admission requirements include an official driving record, physical examination, reading placement test score of 40 or higher, disclosure form, high school transcript and drug testing.
A mandatory orientation session is also scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.
All events and classes take place at SCC’s Yadkin Center. Tuition is $1,999 and some students may qualify for a tuition scholarship.
To register for the class, visit surry.edu/truck. More information is available by contacting the Yadkin Center at (336) 386-3580.
