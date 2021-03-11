Seat belt check leads to criminal charges for driver of tractor-trailer

Omar Muhammad, 48, of Indianapolis, was arrested following a traffic stop and is charged with identity deception, forgery, obstruction of justice and possessing a counterfeit government-issued identification.

PERU, Ind. — Following a traffic stop earlier this week, an Indiana man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

At about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, ISP Lt. T.J. Zeiser stopped a 2010 Volvo tractor, which was pulling an enclosed trailer, on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 200 North near Peru. The driver, later identified as Omar Muhammad, 48, of Indianapolis, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

During the traffic stop, Muhammad allegedly provided a driver’s license identifying him as someone else. Further investigation revealed that the person identified on the license was wanted on a criminal arrest warrant from Texas. This prompted Muhammad to provide his true identity, along with the information that he was allegedly driving without a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Muhammad was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for synthetic identity deception, forgery, obstruction of justice and having a counterfeit government-issued identification.

