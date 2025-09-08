Several injured in Maryland crash involving big rig and ambulance

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Two people were flown to hospitals and several others were injured in a crash Saturday night in Maryland involving an ambulance and a tractor-trailer hauling fuel.

According to a report from WBAL-TV, the collision was reported around 8:10 p.m. to Butler Road at Westminster Pike, where Interstate 795 ends in Reisterstown, citing Baltimore County police.

Police told the television station that a Carroll County ambulance was responding to a call in Baltimore County with its lights and sirens activated when it was struck as it was going through the intersection.

Maryland State Police helicopters flew two people to hospitals, and paramedics treated several people at the scene and took them to hospitals. The severity of the injuries were not immediately released.

No fuel appeared to have leaked from the container in the tractor-trailer, police said.