Joy Smith Foundation takes a stand against forced labour in the Canadian trucking industry

ROSSER, Manitoba — The Joy Smith Foundation, a Canadian group focusing on the prevention and intervention of human trafficking, is holding a press conference to launch a new initiative addressing the hidden issue of labour trafficking in Manitoba’s trucking industry.

The initiative is being launched during National Trucking Week.

“Labour trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that is prevalent in Canada,” the Foundation said. “It often targets temporary foreign workers, international students, and newcomers to Canada who are seeking employment. The Global Slavery Index estimates that approximately 69,000 people are living in modern day slavery in Canada.”

Labour Trafficking in Manitoba

Labour trafficking is a serious and urgent issue in Manitoba, with victims often coerced into unsafe working conditions through deceptive recruitment practices, withheld wages and threats of retaliation. While this crime exists across many industries in Canada, this initiative is the first of its kind to focus specifically on vulnerabilities within the trucking sector, according to a foundation media release.

“With the support of the Manitoba Trucking Association and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers, this initiative will provide educational resources, industry-specific training, and public awareness tools to help drivers, companies and community members recognize the signs of labour trafficking — and report cases safely and anonymously,” the Foundation said.

Recognize the Signs of Labour Trafficking in Trucking

A driver may be experiencing trafficking if they show or describe even one of the following warning signs:

No Freedom to Leave – The individual is not free to leave their job or workplace. Attempts to do so are met with threats, coercion, or punishment.

Documents Withheld – Passports, IDs, or work permits are confiscated or controlled by the employer.

Unpaid or Stolen Wages – Drivers do not receive their promised wages. Pay may be stolen, unfairly deducted, or withheld entirely.

Extreme Work Hours – Drivers may be forced to drive longer than industry standards allow, sometimes under pressure to falsify records.

Unsafe Work Conditions – Drivers are made to work without required industry safety training or protective equipment (gloves, boots). Trucks may be unsafe or unfit for the road.

Poor Living Conditions – Drivers may be forced to live in overcrowded, unsafe, or unsanitary conditions often controlled by the employer.

Fear and Intimidation – Drivers may show signs of fear or anxiety and avoid talking about their job or living conditions due to threats or monitoring.

False Promises or Debt – Drivers may have been lured with false promises, or are trapped by debt from recruitment fees, forced to keep working to pay it off.

Visit traffickingreport.ca for educational resources.

Press Conference Details

Janet Campbell, president & CEO, The Joy Smith Foundation

Pauline Wiebe Peters, president, Manitoba Trucking Association

Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association

Rob MacKenzie, chair, Winnipeg Crime Stoppers

The conference will be held on Tuesday Sept. 9 10:00 — 11:00 am at the Rosser Weigh Scale, Highway 101 & 7 Rosser, MB R0H 1E0.