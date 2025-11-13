Shifting load causes major crash, Interstate 24 closure in Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ken. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 were shut down for several hours on Tuesday afternoon, November 11, because of a major crash involving a semi.

The McCracken County, Kentucky, Emergency Managment agency posted on its Facebook page that Interstate 24 westbound heading into Illinois from Paducah was shut down after a semi carrying a large load of coiled wire was involved in a crash with a pickup truck hauling a camper.

Cape Girardeau, Missouri television station KFVS reported that a Houston, Texas, man was driving the tractor-trailer around 3:15 p.m. when traffic in front of him suddenly stopped because of the construction zone. The station cited the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office in its reporting.

The sheriff’s office said the driver attempted to stop the rig, but the sudden stop forced his load of large cable spools to shift and partially fall off the trailer.

Investigators report that when the spools fell, some of them unwound and caused even further cleanup issues.

No injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes were shut down for approximately five hours.