South Dakota man indicted for 2020 theft of fuel truck

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — A South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle, according to Dennis Holmes, acting U.S. attorney.
Cole Brewer, 29, was indicted May 20, 2021. On June 16, he entered a plea of not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.
If convicted, Brewer faces 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release, and a payment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The charge alleges that Brewer stole a Freightliner fuel truck from Hay Springs, Nebraska, in June 2020 and transported the truck across the state line.
The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. attorney Eric Kelderman is prosecuting the case. Brewer was detained pending trial. A trial date has not been set.