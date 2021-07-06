West Seattle, Spokane Street bridges secure $11.2M for repairs

By
The Associated Press
-
63
West Seattle Bridge
The West Seattle Bridge closed in March 2020 because of large cracks that emerged along the center. (Courtesy: Seattle Department of Transportation)

SEATTLE — The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge and the lower Spokane Street swing bridge are the beneficiaries of an $11.2 million federal grant, according to state transportation officials.

The money will be used to make significant structural repairs to both bridges, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported June 29.

“Investments for this important safety project are essential to meeting our aggressive timeline and re-establishing mobility across the region,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in the release. “We greatly appreciate the U.S. Department of Transportation’s partnership to focus on one of the highest priority projects for the region and state.”

The West Seattle Bridge was closed in March 2020 due to large cracks that emerged along the center. As a result, the city restricted access to the Spokane Street Swing Bridge to ensure freight, transit and emergency vehicles could access West Seattle.

With the city’s decision to repair the bridge, officials expect it to reopen sometime in 2022. Once repaired, the lifespan of the bridge is estimated to be between 15 to 45 years. Before closing, it carried an average of 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders a day.

The money was awarded to the city through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America discretionary grant program, which the U.S. Department of Transportation launched in 2017.

Previous articleSouth Dakota man indicted for 2020 theft of fuel truck
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR