St. Johns Bridge announces closure dates

PORTLAND, Ore. — The St. Johns Bridge in Portland will close for five nights starting at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, for maintenance and bridge inspections.
The bridge will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The schedule will repeat Tuesday through Friday nights with the work completed no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
The St. Johns Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists during the work. Flaggers will guide pedestrians and bicyclists across the bridge at the east and west ends.
Detours
- On the bridge’s east side, in St. Johns, travel eastbound on U.S. 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street) to southbound Interstate 5 to Interstate 405 south over the Fremont Bridge to westbound U.S. 30.
- On the bridge’s west side, in Northwest Portland, travel eastbound on U.S. 30 to northbound Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge to northbound I-5 to North U.S. 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street).
Emergency vehicles will be allowed over the bridge during the closure times. The last two scheduled TriMet buses of the night, at 10:10 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., will also be allowed to cross each night.
