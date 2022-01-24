TheTrucker.com
The Nation

California high school trucking program honors veterans

By The Trucker News Staff -
Truck driving instructor Dave Dein, far left, poses with a group of his current and former students as they participate in Wreaths Across America late last year. (Courtesy: Dave Dein)
Dave Dein's father
A photo of California high school truck driving school instructor Dave Dein’s father, shown here in front of his truck during World War II. Dein said his dad inspired him to go into and ultimately teach about trucking. Tap photo for larger size. (Courtesy: Dave Dein)

PATTERSON, Calif. — Dave Dein, a truck driving instructor at Patterson High School in California, recently led a team of current and former students as they participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

Each year, Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths on headstones of veterans across the nation.

“What an honor,” Dein said of the experience. “What made it extra special was being with my students when I laid a wreath at my father’s grave. My father, who spent four and half years as a truck driver in WW II, is the one who inspired me to go into trucking. It is because of the sacrifice of so many veterans that I get the privilege to share my passion of trucking with the next generation of truck drivers.”

The Trucker featured Dein and his truck driving program last year. Click here for that story.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

