California high school trucking program honors veterans

PATTERSON, Calif. — Dave Dein, a truck driving instructor at Patterson High School in California, recently led a team of current and former students as they participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Each year, Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths on headstones of veterans across the nation.
“What an honor,” Dein said of the experience. “What made it extra special was being with my students when I laid a wreath at my father’s grave. My father, who spent four and half years as a truck driver in WW II, is the one who inspired me to go into trucking. It is because of the sacrifice of so many veterans that I get the privilege to share my passion of trucking with the next generation of truck drivers.”
The Trucker featured Dein and his truck driving program last year. Click here for that story.
