Stolen Freightliner full of hot goods, booze

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently seized a stolen 18-wheeler full of $250,000 worth of hot goods, including wine and other alcohol.
According to a CHP news release, officers pulled over a Freightliner just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 that was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 at Travis Boulevard.
The news release didn’t say whether CHP knew the rig was stolen before the pullover or why the rig was flagged for a stop. The driver, Ronald Edward Stevens, 30, of Clyde, California, was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges.
“Investigators from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) responded to assist with the investigation,” the news release stated.
“The stolen trailer contained various products including bulk freight items, various wines and other alcohol, Columbia brand clothing, merchandise and other heavy-duty equipment.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.