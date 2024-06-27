Texas CBP officers nab huge weed seizure

Total value calculated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge of the seizure of marijuana that totaled over $5,100,000 in street value.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This large drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 38-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2009 International tractor, hauling a commercial shipment for secondary inspection. The driver was accompanied by 33-year-old Mexican citizen. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 98 packages containing a total of 2,323.67 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer.

According to a CBP release, the total cargo of weed had a street value of $5,198,328.

CBP seized the pot and both the tractor and trailer. Both subjects were arrested, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.