Texas CBP officers nab huge weed seizure

By Bruce Guthrie -
Customs and border patrol agents seized more than $5 million in pot recently and arrested the driver and passenger of a big rig.
LAREDO, Texas — Border agents scored a drug bust that was valued at more than $5 million recently.

Total value calculated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge of the seizure of  marijuana that totaled over $5,100,000 in street value.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This large drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

POT BUST
CBP officers seized drugs valued at more than $5 million near the Laredo, Texas, border. (Courtesy: CPB)

The seizure occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 38-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2009 International tractor, hauling a commercial shipment for secondary inspection. The driver was accompanied by 33-year-old Mexican citizen. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 98 packages containing a total of 2,323.67 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer.

According to a CBP release, the total cargo of weed had a street value of $5,198,328.

CBP seized the pot and both the tractor and trailer. Both subjects were arrested, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

