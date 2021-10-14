TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Texas teen dies after jumping from big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Texas teen dies after jumping from big rig
A teen died on Oct. 12 in Schertz, Texas, after jumping from a moving 18-wheeler.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A Texas teenager died on Oct. 12 after jumping from a moving 18-wheeler, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Police said that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on an access road along Interstate 35 near Farm Road 1103.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 16-year-old male lying in the roadway. Police said they initially thought the teen, who was not identified, had been hit by a car.

However, it was later determined that he had hitched a ride on the outside of the semi and fell under the tires when he tried to jump from the truck.

Police said the driver had no knowledge that the teen was on the rig. The incident is under investigation.

The death marks at least the third around the nation involving 18-wheeler stowaways being killed after either falling or jumping from rigs. Police in Atlanta said there has been a social media trend known as “rig-hopping” that encourages people, especially teens, to hop rides aboard semis.

Schertz police did not say whether this incident is part of that trend.

 

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE