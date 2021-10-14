TheTrucker.com
Joint police effort leads to hundreds of violation tickets

By The Trucker News Staff -
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and driving under the influence enforcement on Oct. 8-10 along Interstate 70.

During the project, 323 people in Ohio were issued citations, including 297 for speed and 21 for seat belt violations. Additionally, five people were cited for driving under the influence.

“The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and OSHP,” according to an OSHP news release

Since 2020, there have been more than 4,700 crashes on I-70 in Ohio, including 27 fatal crashes, the news release stated.

Of the 27 fatal crashes, 56 percent involved alcohol and/or drugs and 26 percent were speed-related. Troopers have arrested nearly 1,000 motorists impaired by alcohol and/or drugs on I-70 since 2020.

