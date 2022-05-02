TMAF to Host National Middle School Art Competition

ARLINGTON, Va. — Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is seeking young artists in middle school to join their art competition.
Students are asked to create a design for a big rig trailer wrap that depicts the theme, “What does trucking bring you?”
TMAF trailer wraps cover 18 wheelers and travel America’s highways.
“Trailer wraps are a great opportunity to educate motorists about the value of the trucking industry – and a great way to display the work of emerging young artists,” according to a news release.
Some examples of designs may include images of important everyday items that trucks bring a child or his or her family and community.
Do you know a middle schooler that you would encourage to enter the contest? If you would like to enter a student, grades 6-8, please provide us with the following:
• The student’s name, city and school they attend
• A parent or adult contact
• Contact information: email and phone number
• Send to: [email protected]
