Nominations sought for top transportation companies for women

PLOVER, Wis. — Nominations are open for the 2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transpiration list.
Sponsored by Navistar and Women in Trucking, the annual list highlights top companies that are exceptional workplaces for women in all roles of the transportation industry, according to a news release.
Nominations close May 14.
Winning companies are recognized in a news release, Redefining the Road magazine, conference, social media and more.
Click here for full details and to make a nomination.
