TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Nominations sought for top transportation companies for women

By The Trucker News Staff -
Nominations sought for top transportation companies for women
Nominations are open for the 2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transpiration list.

PLOVER, Wis. — Nominations are open for the 2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transpiration list.

Sponsored by Navistar and Women in Trucking, the annual list highlights top companies that are exceptional workplaces for women in all roles of the transportation industry, according to a news release.

Nominations close May 14.

Winning companies are recognized in a news release, Redefining the Road magazine, conference, social media and more.

Click here for full details and to make a nomination.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE