Tractor-trailer crashes into Connecticut restaurant

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. – A tractor-trailer struck a restaurant in North Stonington, Connecticut on Thursday, July 14.
WFSB reports that the crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. when the tractor-trailer, which was carrying “unspecified consumable goods,” drove into Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria at 386 Norwich-Westerly Road.
Troopers told WFSB that one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
The state Department of Consumer Protection responded to evaluate the integrity of the cargo.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also on the scene.
WFSB posted video of the aftermath.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.