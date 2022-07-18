Truck driver dies after fiery collision with another tractor-trailer on I-78 in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — One truck driver is dead after a fiery collision between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 78 in Newark, New Jersey.

NJ.com reports that the crash happened at approximately 6:16 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, July 16, when a Freightliner driven by Israel Herrera Flores, 45, of Philadelphia, left the eastbound local lanes and struck a left metal guard rail. The rig continued to travel along the rail, then crossed the medians to the on-ramps from U.S. highways 1 and 9.

Flores then crossed the I-78 eastbound express lanes, slammed into and went over the concrete barrier, and wound up in the westbound lanes, where he collided with a westbound Clover Farms Transportation tractor-trailer. Both trucks caught on fire.

Three other vehicles traveling in the westbound lanes were struck either by vehicles or debris.

RLS Media reports that firefighters stretched two lines to extinguish massive flames from tractor-trailers colliding on the highway.

Flores died, and the driver of the other truck sustained serious injuries.

No information was available about the other vehicle drivers and occupants regarding injuries.

Videos of the fire posted to social media showed fire consuming both vehicles and Newark fire fighters battle the blaze.

RLS media reported that fire and smoke from the crash was seen at Newark International Airport.

The express lanes where the crash happened were closed into Saturday afternoon. Crews were using cranes and other heavy equipment to remove the remains of the trucks.