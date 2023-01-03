Train hits tractor-trailer in Kentucky

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A train struck a tractor-trailer in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Oldham County, Kentucky.
WLKY reports that the big rig was apparently stuck on the tracks when the train hit it at approximately 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue in Crestwood.
Luckily, no injuries were reported. At least one lane was blocked but drivers were able to pass around the accident scene and cross the railroad tracks.
