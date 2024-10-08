TravelCenters of America opens TA Express; doubles capacity of tech center

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) continues its forward momentum with the opening of a new TA Express in Savanna, Okla. while also doubling the capacity of its tech training center in Ohio.

According to a company media release, TA has announced the continuing expansion of its travel center network with the opening of another TA Express. The TA Express franchised travel center is in Savanna, Okla. and is the 11th TA franchise location to open this year. The site is located at 9062 US-69 and features a number of amenities including:

Dining Options: Sbarro (Opening in October).

Dunkin’: (Opening in March).

On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options.

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise.

4 diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes.

16 gasoline fueling positions.

80 truck parking spaces.

10 Reserve-It parking spaces (Coming soon).

25 car parking spaces.

3 private showers.

Laundry facilities.

TA has also expanded its training center in Lodi, Ohio to accommodate the training of additional technicians with more diversified skills to meet the needs of its growing truck service business.

Two bays and a classroom were recently added to the existing facility, doubling the training capacity, according to TA

“This isn’t just a brick-and-mortar investment for us,” said Homer Hogg, vice president, Truck Service. “The extra space will enable us to offer more educational opportunities for more technicians. There is nothing like the hands-on training we offer to ensure our technicians are equipped with the highest skill level to serve all trucking maintenance and repair needs.”

The Lodi facility offers training in core truck services including tires, preventive maintenance, foundation brakes, and air systems. Advanced courses include diagnostics and repair of electrical, electronic, HVAC, engine and aftertreatment systems.

Training for trailer collision repair services is also offered at the center by a dedicated team.

“We have seen such a significant uptick in our collision repair services business, we are now offering more training in this area to meet the demand, and now we have the additional space to do it,” Homer said.

Annually, more than 1,400 TA Truck Service technicians receive training at the Lodi training facility, according to TA. The facility is also home to TA’s annual competition, where TA’s most skilled technicians compete for the Top Tech title by taking a rigorous written exam and demonstrating their skills by performing a repair. Winners of this event compete in the annual national TMCSuperTech competition.

“Our state-of-the-art training facility is an investment in our technicians and the professional driver guests we serve,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are guided by our belief that safety comes before all else and there is nothing more important than ensuring we can offer professional drivers’ peace of mind knowing our technicians are optimally trained and can get them back on the road safely.”