Diesel prices up for third consecutive week

By Dana Guthrie -
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports a third straight week of increase in diesel prices.

The national average of diesel price increased 4 cents to $3.584 per gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on Monday.

Prices were up for the third week in a row after 10 weeks of dropping prices.

The East Coast, New England, Lower Atlantic and Central Atlantic areas saw prices dip.

The Midwest saw the biggest rise with prices climbing 6.7 cents to $3.587 per gallon. Prices were also up in the Gulf Coast region with a reported 5.4 cent rise in diesel prices, bringing the cost per gallon to $3.266.

Prices in the Rocky Mountain region were up to $3.620 a gallon.

West Coast prices were up by 3.5 cents bringing the price per gallon to $4.261. West Coast less California prices also increased by 4.4 cents to $3.841 per gallon while California saw a rise of 2.3 cents at $4.742 per gallon.

 

 

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

