Truck drivers who died in fiery crash along Indiana’s I-65 identified

By John Worthen -
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified two truck drivers who were killed after a three-semi collision on April 22, 2024, along Interstate 65 south of Austin, Ind. (Courtesy: ISP)

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have identified the two commercial truck drivers who were killed in a fiery April 22 crash on Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said that Julianne Reid, 55, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2019 Kenworth when she encountered a stopped Volvo rig ahead of her in a construction zone and slowed to a halt.

A short time later, a 2021 Freightliner, driven by 38-year-old Damion Calvin Stewart of Miami, struck Reid’s trailer.

Both Reid’s and Stewart’s tractor-trailers burst into flames; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver in the sleeper of Stewart’s truck was flown by medical hospital to University Hospital in Louisville and is listed in critical condition suffering from severe burns.

Police did not say whether or not the Volvo driver sustained injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
