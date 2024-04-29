Truck drivers who died in fiery crash along Indiana’s I-65 identified

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have identified the two commercial truck drivers who were killed in a fiery April 22 crash on Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said that Julianne Reid, 55, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2019 Kenworth when she encountered a stopped Volvo rig ahead of her in a construction zone and slowed to a halt.

A short time later, a 2021 Freightliner, driven by 38-year-old Damion Calvin Stewart of Miami, struck Reid’s trailer.

Both Reid’s and Stewart’s tractor-trailers burst into flames; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver in the sleeper of Stewart’s truck was flown by medical hospital to University Hospital in Louisville and is listed in critical condition suffering from severe burns.

Police did not say whether or not the Volvo driver sustained injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.