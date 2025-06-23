Trucker accused of attempted murder in alleged road rage shooting of another truck driver

According to a report from nj.com, a Florida man has been charged with attempted murder following a road rage shooting on Friday that critically injured a truck driver on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. along the outer roadway of the southbound Turnpike near milepost 86 in Edison Township, Middlesex County, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers said the driver of a box truck was shot in the abdomen by the driver of a tractor-trailer also traveling south on the highway.

Police say at least one round was fired into the front door of the box truck before the tractor-trailer fled from the scene.

The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators said they were able to track the involved vehicle to Virginia, where they arrested the alleged shooter on I-295 in Petersburg.

He was identified as Eiver Espinosa Rodriguez, 32, of Homestead, Florida.

Rodriguez is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, state police said.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of fraudulent government documents, and hindering apprehension.