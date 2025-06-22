Two big rigs collide in Pennsylvania causing fuel spill

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania television station reports that a tractor-trailer crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County early Friday morning citing PennDOT as a source.
According to WGAL, a Lancaster TV stattion, two tractor-trailers reportedly collided in the eastbound lanes in Mountville Borough just before 3 a.m.
Authorities say the crash caused a large fuel spill in the roadway, causing the highway to shut down.
Crews were called to the scene to clear the trailers and clean up the fuel.
All lanes of Route 30 eastbound were closed between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits until 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported, PennDOT said.
