Trucker killed by hit-and-run driver near Atlanta after exiting truck after crash

Marietta, Ga. — Police in Marietta, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta are looking for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a truck driver on an Atlanta-area freeway.
Police say that after a crash between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 75 northbound, both drivers exited their vehicles, and one was hit and killed by a passing motorist who did not stop.
The driver died at the scene.
“First and foremost, our prayers go out to the family of the individual that was struck and killed,” said Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.