Trucking industry continues fight against human trafficking

WASHINGTON — Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF), the trucking industry’s charitable arm, has donated $25,000 to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime that thrives in the shadows. Transportation professionals are uniquely positioned to shine a light in every corner of every state to expose these crimes, rescue victims, and bring perpetrators to justice,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “Truck drivers are naturally compassionate and vigilant, and Truckers Against Trafficking harnesses these skills to enable drivers to spot victims along their routes over the nation’s highways. There are countless success stories of heroic truckers who have used their TAT training to save individuals who were being exploited. With this donation, we are proud to support TAT’s lifesaving mission.”

Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states, and the number of victims in the United States is estimated in the hundreds of thousands.

TAT is a nonprofit organization that educates, equips, empowers, and mobilizes members of the transportation industry to combat human trafficking. TAT also partners with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking in order to aid in the rescue of victims and arrest perpetrators.

To date, 1,631,820 transportation and law enforcement professionals have been trained by TAT.

“We are so grateful for the longstanding partnership between TAT and the Trucking Cares Foundation as they continue to demonstrate genuine investment in fighting human trafficking,” said Esther Goetsch, executive director of TAT. “By leveraging their resources towards advancing training throughout the American trucking industry, they are helping to equip drivers with the necessary tools to make a positive impact in one of the greatest human rights violations of our time. Just as truck drivers are essential in keeping America moving, they are also essential in this fight.”