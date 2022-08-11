TSA launches new online Transportation Worker ID renewal process

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has enhanced the renewal process for the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) to help support critical transportation workers.

Starting Aug. 11, TSA enabled the ability for current TWIC holders to renew their credentials online, which eliminates the need to go to an enrollment center, a news release stated.

TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for mariners and workers, such as drayage truck drivers, who need access to secure areas of the nation’s ports.

Jointly administered by TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, TSA conducts a background check to determine a person’s eligibility and issues the credential. The Coast Guard regulates the use of TWIC in the maritime environment. U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, naturalized citizens, asylum seekers, refugees, and nonimmigrants in lawful status may apply for the TWIC credential.

Nearly 60 percent of TWIC holders renew their card every five years.

“Renewing online eliminates the need to go to an enrollment center, supports U.S. critical infrastructure and supply chain workers and saves travel time and expenses associated with being away from work,” the news release stated. “Most eligible applicants receive their TWIC card in less than 10 days. Those applicants with more complex cases may require 60 days or longer for processing. Applicants may check their TWIC status online at any time.”

Most applicants, including U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents, will be able to renew online without the need to visit an enrollment center.

If applicants encounter difficulty renewing online, they may contact customer service at 855-347-8371. For more information on the TWIC program, visit the TSA TWIC website or the Coast Guard TWIC website.