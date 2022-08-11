Women In Trucking Association announces second truck giveaway

PLOVER, Wis. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced its second truck giveaway in partnership with Arrow Truck Sales. The truck is being donated by Arrow Truck Sales of Kansas City, Missouri.

On March 24, 2023, five years after the first truck giveaway, Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, will hand the keys over to another deserving professional driver.

The giveaway will take place at the annual “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel” event at the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Handing the keys of a truck to a deserving female driver is one of the highlights of my career,” Voie said. “Without the generosity of Arrow Truck Sales, we wouldn’t be able to create a new owner operator who may someday have her own fleet. The truck giveaway will be one of the most exciting events of the year.”

Arrow Truck Sales is a source of used heavy-and medium-duty trucks with locations across the U.S. and Canada. Company officials say they WIT’s mission as a gold-level partner of the association.

“Arrow Truck Sales is proud to support the mission of Women In Trucking and being able to provide a truck for a worthy female driver is something that we are very excited about,” Jim Taber, Arrow’s sales operation manager and WIT board member, said.

Applications for the 2023 Truck Giveaway are open until Nov. 30. The applicant must be at least 23 years old and hold a valid commercial driver’s license and be a member in good standing of WIT before Oct. 31, 2022.

To qualify, a driver must complete an application form to verify eligibility and write a short essay on why it is important to attract more women into the trucking industry.

Examples of ways the driver has encouraged women to consider a career in trucking will show her or his support for the mission of WIT.