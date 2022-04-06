US 11 bridge reopens in southern Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. — The U.S. 11 Bridge reopened to vehicular traffic on March 31.

In 2018, crews began the $28.36 million dollar project to make concrete and structural repairs, replace the grid deck, paint, install a new fender system, and to rehabilitate the electrical and mechanical systems on the two drawbridges.

Although the bridge is open, the contractor will continue working to complete several tasks, according to a news release.

“Should this work require the contractor to close a lane on the bridge, a flagging operation will be in place to allow the bridge to remain open to traffic,” the news release stated.

“In order to perform tests and make final adjustments to the bridge’s mechanical equipment, there will be several nighttime closures of the bridge in April. When possible, any work requiring a full closure of the bridge will take place during nighttime hours.”

Marine traffic will still have width restrictions when passing through the bridge until the testing and adjustments are completed.