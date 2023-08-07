Video: Big rig strikes porta-potty after being cut off by pickup along North Carolina’s I-26

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A dash camera captured the moment a big rig driver struck a pickup truck that had veered into his lane on Aug. 1 along Interstate 26, causing a wreck that destroyed a porta-potty and backed up traffic for hours.

According to authorities, the wreck happened in Polk County, North Carolina.

Video shows the tractor-trailer driver guiding his rig around another semi and off the road after impacting the pickup.

The semi struck the porta-potty before coming to a stop on the right-hand shoulder near construction equipment.

A Homestretch Logistical trucking company representative shared the video to show the importance of “all drivers sharing the road and allowing all motorists the space they need for safe operation of their vehicles,” according to a report on WLOS.com.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, there were no serious injuries reported. Video of the incident can be seen below.