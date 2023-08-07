Peterbilt begins taking orders for new Model 589

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt’s Model 589 is now available for customer orders.

The Model 589 was introduced in May and is the successor to the iconic Model 389, according to a news release.

“Anticipation for this truck is running high,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “Customers are eager to experience first-hand the premium features and unmistakable presence of the Model 589. The 589 will be the top choice for customers in this segment.”

The Model 589 features classic Peterbilt styling, including a wrap-around aluminum grille crown, stainless steel grille, an aluminum hood with 121-inch or 131-inch BBC, dual stainless steel external air cleaners and pod-mounted headlights. It can be configured as a day cab or a sleeper in 44-inch, 58-inch, 72-inch or 80-inch options. The interior of the first five hundred and eighty-nine Model 589s will be enhanced with an individually numbered commemorative plate installed on the passenger side dash.

A distinctive legendary package is also available, which showcases Peterbilt heritage. It includes the original script logo from 1939, along with bright spears on the side of the hood, polished fenders and bright rocker panels.

“The Model 589 represents the essence of the Peterbilt brand in terms of styling and driver appeal,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “The enhanced comfort, technology and performance of the Model 589 will benefit owner-operators, as well as help our customers recruit and retain drivers. I look forward to seeing the Model 589 on the roads of North America.”

Customers can place orders for the Model 589 through any of Peterbilt’s dealer locations in North America. Production begins January 2024 at Peterbilt’s factory in Denton, Texas.