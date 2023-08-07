ATA names Groendyke CEO Greg Hodgen a vice chairman

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has announced that Groendyke Transport Inc. President and CEO Greg Hodgen has been named an ATA vice chairman by the association’s Board Management Committee.

“I am honored and excited to join the leadership of the American Trucking Associations. Trucking plays a pivotal role in our nation’s economy, ensuring the transportation of goods across the country,” Hodgen said. “ATA is at the heart of trucking and will continue to positively impact this great industry as we shape its future. We have many great opportunities and challenges ahead, and I look forward to working with the excellent staff, distinguished leadership, and trucking companies big and small to make meaningful advancements in the trucking world.”

In addition, the association announced that Cargo Transporters President and CEO Dennis Dellinger has been elevated from vice chairman to second vice chairman.

“I am pleased to continue serving and representing this great industry and look forward to working with Greg and the rest of our officer group and the ATA staff to continue promoting a pro-trucking agenda,” Dellinger said.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said Dellinger and Hodgen “are exactly what we want our industry leaders to be: engaged, energetic and enthusiastic about trucking. I’m excited to have them as part of our officer group at this critical time for our industry.”

With the addition of Hodgen and elevation of Dellinger, the current ATA officer group is made up of:

Chairman — Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems.

First Vice Chairman — Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation.

Second Vice Chairman — Dennis Dellinger, Cargo Transporters president and CEO.

Vice Chairman — Greg Hodgen, president and CEO Groendyke Transport Inc.

Vice Chairman — Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation.