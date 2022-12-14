TheTrucker.com
Washington state authorities working to ID body found in burned-out semi

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police in Washington state are working to identify the body of a person found inside a burned big rig. (Courtesy: Everett Police Department)

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state are trying to identify the body of a person found inside a torched big rig.

According to the Everett Fire Department, the body was found on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest.

The Everett Police Department released an image of the damaged white truck, which shows its front end completely burned out and a charred cab.

Police said they are unsure how the person found inside the cab died.

Arson investigators responded to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

