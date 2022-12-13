TheTrucker.com
Cuban national sentenced for role in CDL scheme

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General, Fernando Guardado Vazquez pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud.

EL PASO, Texas — A Cuban man has been sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 36 months of supervised released, for his role in a scheme to fraudulently issue commercial driver’s licenses.

Authorities said that from January 2017 to about June 2019, Vazquez and two co-conspirators paid a Texas Department of Public Safety employee to falsely certify that CDL applicants had passed the skills portion of the CDL test.

However, those applicants had either failed or had not even taken the test.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

