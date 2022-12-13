ArcBest announces retirement of CFO David Cobb

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest announced on Monday, Dec. 12, that David Cobb, chief financial officer, will retire in October 2023 after a 17-year career with the company.

Cobb has been CFO at ArcBest since 2015. He joined the company in 2006 as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. Prior to working for ArcBest, he held accounting and financial roles in the oil and gas industry and at a Big 4 public accounting firm.

“In his time at ArcBest, David has made significant and meaningful contributions to our company,” Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman and president and CEO, said. “His collaborative spirit has been so valuable as ArcBest transformed into a leading logistics company. David is a person with strong values and works tirelessly to advance our mission and strategy. Despite the demanding nature of his role, he is a constant, steady force. I thank David for his dedication and service to our company, and I wish him, his wife Carenda and their family the very best. He will be greatly missed.”

During Cobb’s tenure, ArcBest experienced record-setting financial results, growing revenues from $1.9B in 2006 to over $5B in the last twelve months. Under Cobb’s leadership, ArcBest further strengthened its accounting and financial functions, as well.

“I am so fortunate to have worked the last 17 years at ArcBest where we truly have some of the best people in the business. It has been an honor to serve as CFO of ArcBest,” Cobb said.

ArcBest has launched a formal search for its next chief financial officer.