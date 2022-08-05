Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO — Francis Hall, the former co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking, turned herself into Bexar County authorities this week on a fraud warrant after she allegedly provided false payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums for her gravel hauling business.

Fraud investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) discovered that the alleged fraud occurred between 2009 and 2016, according to a news release.

“The scheme allowed the company and its owners to avoid more than $9 million in premium payments,” the news release stated.

Travis County prosecutor, Jessica Bergeman, who is a member of the DWC’s prosecution unit, obtained the indictment.

She said workers’ comp fraud is far from a victimless crime.

“The Texas workers’ compensation system is funded through premiums that employers pay,” Bergeman said. “The system relies on the integrity of all who participate to ensure that workers’ compensation is viable and able to protect injured workers.”

If Hall is convicted, she could face up to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.