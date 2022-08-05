Michigan troopers set to enforce ‘Stay Alive on I-75’

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers will be participating in a statewide initiative to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles along Interstate 75.

State police say the traffic enforcement operation, “Stay Alive on I-75,” will span from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division,” said. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on the I-75 freeway.”

Police say troopers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles “that are most likely to contribute to a crash,” such as distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding improper lane use, as well as slow down and move over violations.

Officials say vehicles of all types will be pulled over for the same dangerous driving behaviors.

The initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, which is based on the national strategy on highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide.