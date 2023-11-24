Wisconsin trucking company settles with state over environmental issues

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a $100,000 settlement with Paul Bugar Trucking Inc. and owner Paul J. Bugar.

According to a news release, the Nov. 22 settlement resolves a civil environmental enforcement action alleging violations of a Wisconsin Pollution Discharge Elimination (WPDES) System permit for the company’s non-metallic mining operations in Clark County, Wisconsin.

“Companies entrusted with WPDES permits must uphold their obligations under those permits,” Kaul said. “When those obligations aren’t met, Wisconsin DOJ is prepared to act to ensure that clean water is protected.”

The state’s complaint alleges five total violations related to discharges from one of the company’s mining pits.

One of the violations is for allegedly failing to collect representative water samples for testing prior to discharging; one is for allegedly failing to treat wastewater before discharging; one is for allegedly exceeding pollution discharge limitations; one is for allegedly failing to submit annual inspection reports; and one is for allegedly failing to conduct sampling of the wastewater for oil, grease and phosphorus pollutants.

The proposed agreement requires the company to pay a total of $100,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs and attorney fees. The Order for Judgment was signed by Clark County Circuit Court Judge Lyndsey Brunette on Nov. 21.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved the proposed resolution on Oct. 18.

Assistant Attorney General Zachary B. Corrigan represented the state and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.