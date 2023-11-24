Thanksgiving night blaze in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, destroys 3 big rigs

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Thanksgiving night fire in the Swatara Township in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, led to three semi-trucks being wholly damaged.
According to the Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team (DCHMRT), the Colonial Park Fire Company No. 1 responded to the fire near a commercial building.
The DCHMRT assisted the fire department, mitigating possible hazards, which included run-off from fire suppression efforts.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is still ongoing.
No buildings were damaged.
