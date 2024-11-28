TAMPA, Fla. — According to a report from WFLA television, a part of a tractor-trailer fell off an overpass on the I-75 North ramp to I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The station reported that an FHP official said at 12:05 p.m., the driver of the semi-truck, described as a 31-year-old Tampa man, was heading north on the ramp from I-75 to I-4 when it crashed with the inside concrete barrier.
The semi-truck ended up flipping, which caused its Seatrade trailer to fall onto Hillsborough Avenue.
According to the FHP release, the trailer ended up crashing with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 61-year-old Lutz woman who was heading west on the avenue.
The Lutz woman suffered serious injuries while the Tampa man was uninjured.
