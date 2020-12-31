Work continues on Florida’s Pensacola Bay Bridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As 2020 comes to a close, the vendors under contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continue remove debris and drive piles for the reconstruction of the Pensacola Bay Bridge. While these efforts will continue over the next several weeks, most of the debris removal is near the bottom of the bay, according to a statement from FDOT.

Multiple teams are working concurrently around the clock to ensure pile-driving efforts remain on schedule. Crews are moving the pile-driving template ahead and working on pier removal at night to keep ahead of the daytime pile-driving crews. Beams are also being set at several spans on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, and deck work to reconstruct the roadway has begun.

The current numbers on the demolition and repair activities to date include:

Seven fully damaged spans removed.

Eight partial damaged spans removed.

16 damaged pedestrian path beams removed.

61 damaged I-beams removed, with eight replaced.

Four damaged trophy pieces removed.

11 replacement piles driven.

In addition, Skansa has been directed by FDOT to review its mooring and/or securing methods to assure the safety and protection of the public and their property in the Pensacola Bay area after a construction barge owned Skanska broke loose earlier in December and became stuck against private docks near the Pensacola Bay Bridge. FDOT is also monitoring Skanska’s investigation with state and local authorities to determine if the line connecting the barge to the sea floor was severed.

Work to widen 2,000 feet of northbound and southbound State Road 281 south of the Interstate 10 interchange and the eastbound Interstate 10 off ramp at State Road 281 to two lanes to improve travel time on the detour route is nearing completion.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted reopening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions.