This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week goes to Joanne O’Shaughnessy’s 1999 Freightliner. Joanne grew up around trucks in Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Canada and once she turned 21, she was able to drive commercially in the U.S. Eventually, she started her own business and then sold it. She kept her beautiful 1999 Freightliner, though.

After installing a new 6NZ Caterpillar engine and converting the original 18-speed transmission to a 13-speed, she pulls a step deck trailer, hauling cross-border freight. The white truck with purple accents is decorated with an angel wings and cross motif, a design that matches a tattoo on her arm and her CB handle, Highway Angel. The raised letters on the tires are hand-painted with purple to match the truck design.

If you have a rig you would like us to feature here on the CAT Scale Rig of the Week, send us an email at [email protected].