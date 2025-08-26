Work zone enforcement stepping up in Ohio

With travel amping up for Labor Day, the Ohio Turnpike and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are teaming up to amp up and prioritize safety and reduce work zone crashes along the toll road.

That is according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

“With an increase in traffic comes a greater risk of crashes, and far too many of these crashes occur in work zones,” the release stated.

In 2025 thus far, there were 252 crashes in Ohio Turnpike works zones, many of which were preventable.

To help prevent crashes, Ohio Turnpike stated that troopers will continue to focus efforts on speeding and crash-causing violations that occur within work zones. This effort includes using both ground and aerial enforcement.

“This is a necessary step as so far this year, troopers have issued 1,666 citations in turnpike work zones,” the release stated. “Of these citations, 56% were for 20 miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit, which is way too fast.”

Simple, responsible driving behaviors, such as obeying the speed limit, paying attention to work zone signage, maintaining a safe following distance, and eliminating distractions, “can go a long way in protecting everyone.”

“It’s important to remember that not all workers in work zones are protected by concrete barrier walls,” Ohio Turnpike stated. “In many cases, only barrels or cones separate roadway workers from vehicles traveling at highway speeds. This limited protection makes it even more critical for drivers to stay focused and cautious at all times while traveling through work zones. Let’s Be Safe Together.”