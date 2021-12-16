Worst bottlenecks in trucking announced

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has released its annual list of the nation’s top 100 truck bottlenecks, with Fort Lee, New Jersey’s Interstate 95 and State Road 4 junction topping the list.
ATRI compiles the list based on the analysis of a massive database of truck GPS data “to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight,” a news release stated.
“Highway bottlenecks cost the trucking industry more than $75 billion each year, contributing to the recent surge in inflation and driving down supply chain efficiencies,” said Bill Sullivan, executive vice president of advocacy for the American Trucking Associations.
“The TRIP report provides some of the starkest evidence yet of the dire consequences of underinvestment in our nation’s most critical infrastructure. IIJA provides the greatest opportunity in a generation to address these deficiencies and addressing highway freight bottlenecks must be given the highest priority by federal and state departments of transportation.”
